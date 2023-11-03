Advertisement

Top 10 best-selling New Zealand books: November 4th

By Mark Broatch
7 mins to read
Bookshop Dogs by Ruth Shaw, Meet You At The Main Divide by Justine & Geoff Ross and The Dressmaker and the Hidden Soldier by Doug Gold. Photos / Supplied

1. Untouchable Girls by Jools & Lynda Topp (A&U)

Holding fast to the number 1 slot for the third week is the memoir from the beloved Topp Twins. As their interview with the Listener notes,

