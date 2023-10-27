Advertisement

Top 10 best-selling New Zealand books: October 27

By Mark Broatch
8 mins to read
The Observologist by Giselle Clarkson, Slinky Malinki's Christmas Eve by Lynley Dodd and Meet You At The Main Divide by Justine & Geoff Ross. Photo / Supplied

1. Untouchable Girls by Jools & Lynda Topp (A&U)

Holding fast to the number 1 slot is the memoir from the beloved Topp Twins. As their interview with the Listener notes, when putting together this

