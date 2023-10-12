Top 10 best-selling New Zealand books: October 13

Untouchable Girls by Jools & Lynda Topp; Little Ruby and Friends by Ruby Tui & Samoni Cavander; Smithy by Wayne Smith & Phil Gifford. Photos / Supplied

1. Smithy by Wayne Smith & Phil Gifford (Mower)

Perfectly timed for the sharp end of the men’s tournament in France is this long-awaited memoir from one of our All Blacks greats. Regarded as one of the best rugby thinkers in the world, “The Professor” Wayne Smith has written, with eminent sports journalist Phil Gifford, his account of coaching the Black Ferns to victory in the 2022 Women’s Rugby World Cup. It’s full of insight and anecdotes from the man himself, but also talks to many of the women and men who took the team to a world title.

Smithy by Wayne Smith & Phil Gifford. Photo / Supplied





2. Untouchable Girls by Jools & Lynda Topp (A&U)

As the Listener interview with the Topp twins notes this week, when putting together this memoir, they “made a list of significant periods in their lives, then worked their way through it non-chronologically. Eventually, they had 31 chapters which recall how the Waikato farm girls ran away to the army, stayed on in Christchurch, and found a new home among the increasingly vociferous local lesbian community, turned their country music-honed voices into protest songs … then somehow, via the magic of television and abundant charisma and their array of characters, became beloved mainstream entertainers. Oh, and in chapter 23, cancer.” Also in the book is a topic largely uncanvassed previously: the sisters’ sometimes roller-coaster love lives over the decades.

Untouchable Girls by Jools & Lynda Topp. Photo / Supplied





3. The Dressmaker and the Hidden Soldier by Doug Gold (A&U)

Pushed down to No 3 spot is this local thriller – it’s categorised as non-fiction, but it’s in the style of a novel – about the bold escape of a Kiwi prisoner of war, a Resistance heroine and a young Greek dressmaker, written by former radio mogul Doug Gold.

“Peter braced himself. He gripped the side of the slatted timber door, took a deep breath and launched himself from the carriage. He leapt as far as he could, reminding himself to relax to cushion the impact when he hit the ground. But he stumbled as he landed, taking his weight first on his left foot and then twisting on to his right. As he turned, his right knee buckled, and he fell. A stabbing pain shot down his lower limb and he screamed in agony. Instinct then kicked in; he rolled away and pulled up several metres from the tracks. He saw Patrick rolling away, too. His friend had also made it. The piercing clatter of machine-gun fire and the screeching of brakes cut short any elation. The deep-throated growl of Dobermans, attack dogs kept on board to deter escapes or pursue those who tried, rose above the rat-a-tat of the Mauser machine guns and the rasping sound of metal on metal as the train wheels locked up. The German guards must have seen the first escapers jump and shouted orders to halt the train. By the time Peter and Patrick hit the ground, the train was slowing. But it was some distance away when it finally stopped and Peter lay still, hoping that his khaki uniform would blend in with the brown earth. Patrick lay a few metres away. The onslaught from the Mausers was incessant. Bullets whistled by and Peter dared not move. One ricocheted off a small boulder next to his left arm; he could almost feel the heat as it flew past. ‘Jesus Christ, that was close,’ he thought.”

The Dressmaker and the Hidden Soldier by Doug Gold. Photo / Supplied





4. Summer Favourites by Vanya Insull (A&U)

Vanya Insull, aka VJ Cooks for those not on social media, is holding firm in the top five. Summer Favourites is the follow-up to last year’s bestselling Everyday Favourites, a collection of her “tasty, easy and hearty” recipes. She’s back with 70 more, these being lighter dishes perfect for the barbecue or bach, including dinners, salads, baking, and desserts.

Summer Favourites by Vanya Insull. Photo / Supplied





5. Our Land in Colour by Jock Phillips & Brendan Graham (HarperCollins)

Two months in the bestsellers’ list is this attractive 400-page hardback of 200 historical photographs colourised by an expert, with commentary from award-winning historian Jock Phillips. It’s a fascinating insight into how we worked, ate, dressed and got around before we had cars and television and jet airplanes, and when most of us didn’t live in a few large cities.

Our Land in Colour, by Jock Phillips & Brendan Graham. Photo / Supplied





6. Aroha by Dr Hinemoa Elder (Penguin)

Hinemoa Elder’s primer to the wisdom of Māori proverbs was published three years ago and is still holding its own in the top 10.

“Ko te mauri,

he mea huna

ki te moana.

The life force is hidden in the sea.

Powerful aspects of life are hidden in plain sight.

This whakataukī stems from one of our famous ancestors from the north, Nukutawhiti. He cast his kura, his feathered cloak, into the Hokianga Harbour to calm the waters for safe passage. And this treasure remains there, out of sight, yet signifies the ancient presence of those who have gone before.

This saying has given me strength so many times. I have always found it comforting because it speaks to the hidden magic of life.

It reminds me of those things we feel intuitively but often ignore – we can choose to tune in to our gut instinct, for example, or wait until the messages become clearer and more obvious.

And it reminds me that we all have hidden powers inside us that we can too easily forget.”

Aroha, by Hinemoa Elder. Photo / Supplied





7. Patu: The New Zealand Wars by Gavin Bishop (Picture Puffin)

The award-winning Gavin Bishop turns his attention to the New Zealand Wars of the 1800s in this large-format history. It’s a beautifully illustrated and painstakingly detailed account of the key movements of people and troops, battle sites and villages. The Listener said: “What makes the kaumatua of New Zealand children’s literature uniquely qualified to cover this turbulent period in our history is the personal connection: his Scottish grandfather, Benjamin “Banjo” McKay, born 1847, was one of the children of John Horton McKay and Irihāpeti Hahau, sister of the Māori King Tāwhiao.”

Patu: The New Zealand Wars by Gavin Bishop. Photo / Supplied





8. The Art of Winning by Dan Carter (Penguin)

As the All Blacks take on world No 1 Ireland in the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup, hopefully they’ve all been reading Dan Carter’s book on leadership, strength and resilience.

“For me, a growth mindset is simply the idea that we believe we are capable of being better than we were yesterday, and that we strive to make that improvement each and every day, so that it becomes habit. It often seems to come naturally to us as children, but as we get older, we need a growth mindset just as much if we’re to constantly evolve and improve. If we’re at all serious about achieving our potential, then it’s absolutely vital. But without our childhood innocence, that natural learning curve we’re all on as children, it can be more challenging. We have to approach it in a more conscious, concerted way. So, when I walked off the pitch with that thought, I want to be an All Black great, I needed to also ask myself: Okay, so what does an All Black great do?”

The Art of Winning, by Dan Carter. Photo / Supplied





9. Little Ruby and Friends by Ruby Tui & Samoni Cavander (A&U)

Rugby star – and author of the bestselling memoir Straight Up – Ruby Tui has written a picture book. It’s about Little Ruby in the playground with all her mates, all of whom have different ways of sorting out their problems, and they help Little Ruby sort her own.

As Ruby says: “Talofa, my friends! I wrote this book to show that everyone gets upset sometimes, and that can look very different for each of us. But the good news is there are also heaps of ways to feel better, and sometimes all we need to do is listen. I hope you love this book, too!”

Little Ruby and Friends by Ruby Tui & Samoni Cavander. Photo / Supplied





10. Edmonds Taku Puka Tohutao Tuatahi by Goodman Fielder (Hachette)

Back in the charts is the Edmonds Cookbook in a brand-new form. Edmonds Taku Puka Tohutao Tuatahi is a fully illustrated guide completely in te reo Māori, aimed at budding young cooks conversant in the language and learners of all ages. Kia 1 te kapu raihi pata roa …

Edmonds Taku Puka Tohutao Tuatahi. Photo / Supplied





(Source: Nielsen Bookscan NZ – week ending October 7.)