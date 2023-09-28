Top 10 best-selling New Zealand books: September 30

Aroha by Dr Hinemoa Elder, Fungi of Aotearoa by Liv Sissons and Edmonds Taku Puka Tohutao Tuatahi. Photos / Supplied

1. The Dressmaker and the Hidden Soldier by Doug Gold (A&U)

Holding on tightly to the No 1 spot is this thriller – it’s categorised as non-fiction, but written in the style of a novel – about the bold escape of a Kiwi prisoner of war, a Resistance heroine and a young Greek dressmaker, written by former radio mogul Doug Gold.

“Peter braced himself. He gripped the side of the slatted timber door, took a deep breath and launched himself from the carriage. He leapt as far as he could, reminding himself to relax to cushion the impact when he hit the ground. But he stumbled as he landed, taking his weight first on his left foot and then twisting on to his right. As he turned, his right knee buckled, and he fell. A stabbing pain shot down his lower limb and he screamed in agony. Instinct then kicked in; he rolled away and pulled up several metres from the tracks. He saw Patrick rolling away, too. His friend had also made it. The piercing clatter of machine-gun fire and the screeching of brakes cut short any elation. The deep-throated growl of Dobermans, attack dogs kept on board to deter escapes or pursue those who tried, rose above the rat-a-tat of the Mauser machine guns and the rasping sound of metal on metal as the train wheels locked up. The German guards must have seen the first escapers jump and shouted orders to halt the train. By the time Peter and Patrick hit the ground, the train was slowing. But it was some distance away when it finally stopped and Peter lay still, hoping that his khaki uniform would blend in with the brown earth. Patrick lay a few metres away. The onslaught from the Mausers was incessant. Bullets whistled by and Peter dared not move. One ricocheted off a small boulder next to his left arm; he could almost feel the heat as it flew past. ‘Jesus Christ, that was close,’ he thought.”

2. Summer Favourites by Vanya Insull (A&U)

Vanya Insull, aka VJ Cooks for those not on social media, is firm at No 2. Summer Favourites is the follow-up to last year’s bestselling Everyday Favourites, a collection of her “tasty, easy and hearty” recipes. She’s back with 70 more, these being lighter dishes perfect for the barbecue or bach, including dinners, salads, baking, and desserts.

3. Fungi of Aotearoa by Liv Sisson (Penguin)

Fungus enthusiast Liv Sisson’s guide to foraging our fields and forests for mushroom morsels is still a bestseller after four months in the charts. She makes them sound delicious: “Here are some of the most interesting fungi foods I’ve come across in Aotearoa. Slippery jack mushroom burgers, grilled over charcoal, with a dash of pine oil, served over a bed of creamy mushroom-stock polenta. Mushroom mince dumplings. A porcini mushroom chocolate mousse Yule log. Those first two dishes come from Max Gordy, and the third from Vicki Young – both are top Wellington chefs. When we think outside of the ‘mushrooms on toast’ box, we find that fungi offer us untapped foodie potential.”

4. The Art of Winning by Dan Carter (Penguin)

Boosted no doubt by the great games beaming in from France at all hours of the day and night, Dan Carter’s deep dive into leadership, strength and resilience rises back into the top half of the charts.

“For me, a growth mindset is simply the idea that we believe we are capable of being better than we were yesterday, and that we strive to make that improvement each and every day, so that it becomes habit. It often seems to come naturally to us as children, but as we get older, we need a growth mindset just as much if we’re to constantly evolve and improve. If we’re at all serious about achieving our potential, then it’s absolutely vital. But without our childhood innocence, that natural learning curve we’re all on as children, it can be more challenging. We have to approach it in a more conscious, concerted way. So, when I walked off the pitch with that thought, I want to be an All Black great, I needed to also ask myself: Okay, so what does an All Black great do?”

5. On the Record, by Steven Joyce (Allen & Unwin)

Plenty are still picking up this tell-all from the Mr Fixit of the John Key years. He was not only the National Party’s campaign strategist but also variously minister for transport, infrastructure, tertiary education and economic development. “He got stuff done,” said former leader Bill English. Joyce’s time in Parliament was not without controversy, and he’s likely to be aiding the party’s current bid to regain office.

In the memoir, the one-time radio network boss talks about his life in and out of Parliament, his opinions of key players, as well as revealing his view of how politics actually works in NZ.

“As to why Winston didn’t choose us, it’s hard to say. Subsequent events showed he spent much of his time in the three-year term stopping Labour and the Greens from doing lots of things he disagreed with. It’s not hard to construct the argument that he would have been more at home in coalition with us. Certainly, many of his former supporters think so.”

6. Edmonds Taku Puka Tohutao Tuatahi (Hachette)

Staying in the charts for the past month is the Edmonds Cookbook in a brand new form. Edmonds Taku Puka Tohutao Tuatahi is a fully illustrated guide completely in te reo Māori, aimed at budding young cooks conversant in the language and learners of all ages. Kia 1 te kapu raihi pata roa …

7. Our Land in Colour by Jock Phillips & Brendan Graham (HarperCollins)

Two hundred historical photographs colourised by an expert, with commentary from award-winning historian Jock Phillips in a beautiful 400-page hardback. It’s a fascinating insight into how we worked, ate, dressed and got around before we had cars and television and jet airplanes, and when most of us didn’t live in a few large cities.

8. My First Words About Tikanga Māori by Stacey Morrison & Kurawaka Productions (Picture Puffin)

Stacey Morrison’s latest, a companion to her My First Words in Māori, is an illustrated guide to Māori ways of doing things for children. Using pictures drawn by a team of young Māori artists, it explains the terms, phrases and ideas they might encounter in meetings and greetings, mihimihi and hui, the formal welcome of the pōwhiri and the words of waiata, and concepts such as traditional hospitality.

9. Aroha by Dr Hinemoa Elder (Penguin)

Hinemoa Elder’s primer to the wisdom of Māori proverbs was published three years ago and is still making its way into the top 10. A sample:

Ko te mauri,

he mea huna

ki te moana.

The life force is hidden in the sea.

Powerful aspects of life are hidden in plain sight.

This whakataukī stems from one of our famous ancestors from the north, Nukutawhiti. He cast his kura, his feathered cloak, into the Hokianga Harbour to calm the waters for safe passage. And this treasure remains there, out of sight, yet signifies the ancient presence of those who have gone before.

This saying has given me strength so many times. I have always found it comforting because it speaks to the hidden magic of life.

It reminds me of those things we feel intuitively but often ignore – we can choose to tune in to our gut instinct, for example, or wait until the messages become clearer and more obvious.

And it reminds me that we all have hidden powers inside us that we can too easily forget.

10. Whakawhetai: Gratitude by Hira Nathan (A&U)

Hira Nathan’s book was released in May and is still in the charts. The publisher’s blurb in part:

“Kia ū ki te pai, kia whai hua ai. Hold on to what is good and good things will follow.

An inspirational, bilingual gratitude journal, based on the Māori holistic approach to health, hauora.

Discover the four dimensions of hauora: taha tinana (physical), taha hinengaro (mental), taha wairua (spiritual) and taha whānau (family).

No matter how difficult life can seem, there is always something to feel grateful for. Taking note regularly of the positives – no matter how small – in each of these areas of your life can have a huge impact on your health and happiness.”

(Source: Nielsen Bookscan NZ – week ending September 23.)