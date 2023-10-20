Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Top 10 best-selling New Zealand books: October 20

By Mark Broatch
7 mins to read
Patu: The New Zealand Wars by Gavin Bishop, Gangster's Paradise by Jared Savage and The Observologist by Giselle Clarkson. Photos / Supplied

Patu: The New Zealand Wars by Gavin Bishop, Gangster's Paradise by Jared Savage and The Observologist by Giselle Clarkson. Photos / Supplied

1. Untouchable Girls by Jools & Lynda Topp (A&U)

As the Listener interview with the Topp Twins notes, when putting together this memoir, they “made a list of significant periods in their lives, then worked

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener