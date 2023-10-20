Top 10 best-selling New Zealand books: October 20

Patu: The New Zealand Wars by Gavin Bishop, Gangster's Paradise by Jared Savage and The Observologist by Giselle Clarkson. Photos / Supplied

1. Untouchable Girls by Jools & Lynda Topp (A&U)

As the Listener interview with the Topp Twins notes, when putting together this memoir, they “made a list of significant periods in their lives, then worked their way through it non-chronologically. Eventually, they had 31 chapters that recall how the Waikato farm girls ran away to the army, stayed on in Christchurch, and found a new home among the increasingly vociferous local lesbian community, turned their country music-honed voices into protest songs … then somehow, via the magic of television and abundant charisma and their array of characters, became beloved mainstream entertainers. Oh, and in chapter 23, cancer.” Also in the book is a topic largely uncanvassed previously: the sisters’ sometimes roller-coaster love lives over the decades.

Untouchable Girls by Jools & Lynda Topp. Photo / Supplied





2. Smithy by Wayne Smith & Phil Gifford (Mower)

Perfectly timed for the sharp end of the men’s tournament in France is this long-awaited memoir from one of our All Blacks greats. Regarded as one of the best rugby thinkers in the world, “The Professor” Wayne Smith has written, with eminent sports journalist Phil Gifford, his account of coaching the Black Ferns to victory in the 2022 Women’s Rugby World Cup. It’s full of insight and anecdotes from the man himself, but also talks to many of the women and men who took the team to a world title.

Smithy by Wayne Smith & Phil Gifford. Photo / Supplied





3. Gangster’s Paradise by Jared Savage (HarperCollins)

NZ Herald reporter Jared Savage jumps straight into the No 3 slot in his first week with his latest book. Gangster’s Paradise follows Gangland, an exploration of how organised crime in New Zealand has evolved in recent years, particularly around illegal drugs. His new book explores, in that typically fast-paced breathless newspaper style, how it has escalated – more drugs, more shootings, more corruption – driven by the arrival of “501″ deportees from Australia. Gangs have grown in size and new ones have sprung up, bringing a harder edge to the scene, he writes. “They have better connections with international drug syndicates, better criminal tradecraft and encrypted communications, and are more willing to use firearms to enforce their will.” Existing gangs have responded in kind, escalating their approach and making life harder for police, who have had to get more innovative and sophisticated to try to counter the threat.

Gangster's Paradise by Jared Savage. Photo / Supplied





4. Little Ruby and Friends by Ruby Tui & Samoni Cavander (A&U)

Rugby star – and author of the bestselling memoir Straight Up – Ruby Tui has written a picture book. It’s about Little Ruby in the playground with all her mates, all of whom have different ways of sorting out their problems, and they help Little Ruby sort her own.

As Ruby says: “Talofa, my friends! I wrote this book to show that everyone gets upset sometimes, and that can look very different for each of us. But the good news is there are also heaps of ways to feel better, and sometimes all we need to do is listen. I hope you love this book, too!”

Little Ruby and Friends by Ruby Tui & Samoni Cavander. Photo / Supplied





5. Summer Favourites by Vanya Insull (A&U)

Vanya Insull, aka VJ Cooks for those not on social media, is still holding firm in the top five. Summer Favourites is the follow-up to last year’s bestselling Everyday Favourites, a collection of her “tasty, easy and hearty” recipes. She’s back with 70 more, these being lighter dishes perfect for the barbecue or bach, including dinners, salads, baking, and desserts.

Summer Favourites by Vanya Insull. Photo / Supplied





6. The Dressmaker and the Hidden Soldier by Doug Gold (A&U)

Still gracing the top 10 is this local thriller – it’s categorised as non-fiction, but it’s in the style of a novel – about the bold escape of a Kiwi prisoner of war, a Resistance heroine and a young Greek dressmaker, written by former radio mogul Doug Gold.

“Peter braced himself. He gripped the side of the slatted timber door, took a deep breath and launched himself from the carriage. He leapt as far as he could, reminding himself to relax to cushion the impact when he hit the ground. But he stumbled as he landed, taking his weight first on his left foot and then twisting on to his right. As he turned, his right knee buckled, and he fell. A stabbing pain shot down his lower limb and he screamed in agony. Instinct then kicked in; he rolled away and pulled up several metres from the tracks. He saw Patrick rolling away, too. His friend had also made it. The piercing clatter of machine-gun fire and the screeching of brakes cut short any elation. The deep-throated growl of Dobermans, attack dogs kept on board to deter escapes or pursue those who tried, rose above the rat-a-tat of the Mauser machine guns and the rasping sound of metal on metal as the train wheels locked up. The German guards must have seen the first escapers jump and shouted orders to halt the train. By the time Peter and Patrick hit the ground, the train was slowing. But it was some distance away when it finally stopped and Peter lay still, hoping that his khaki uniform would blend in with the brown earth. Patrick lay a few metres away. The onslaught from the Mausers was incessant. Bullets whistled by and Peter dared not move. One ricocheted off a small boulder next to his left arm; he could almost feel the heat as it flew past. ‘Jesus Christ, that was close,’ he thought.”

The Dressmaker and the Hidden Soldier by Doug Gold. Photo / Supplied





7. Patu: The New Zealand Wars by Gavin Bishop (Picture Puffin)

The award-winning Gavin Bishop turns his attention to the New Zealand Wars of the 1800s in this large-format history. It’s a beautifully illustrated and painstakingly detailed account of the key movements of people and troops, battle sites and villages. The Listener said: “What makes the kaumatua of New Zealand children’s literature uniquely qualified to cover this turbulent period in our history is the personal connection: his Scottish grandfather, Benjamin “Banjo” McKay, born 1847, was one of the children of John Horton McKay and Irihāpeti Hahau, sister of the Māori King Tāwhiao.”

Patu: The New Zealand Wars by Gavin Bishop. Photo / Supplied





8. Our Land in Colour by Jock Phillips & Brendan Graham (HarperCollins)

Two months in the bestsellers’ list is this attractive 400-page hardback of 200 historical photographs colourised by an expert, with commentary from award-winning historian Jock Phillips. It’s a fascinating insight into how we worked, ate, dressed and got around before we had cars and television and jet airplanes, and when most of us didn’t live in a few large cities.

Our Land in Colour, by Jock Phillips & Brendan Graham. Photo / Supplied





9. The Observologist by Giselle Clarkson (Gecko Press)

Giselle Clarkson combines her comics and conservation backgrounds for this cutely illustrated “handbook for mounting very small scientific expeditions” aimed at 7- to 11-year-olds. Observology, says Clarkson, is the study of looking, and specialists in the field make scientific expeditions every day. They notice fascinating details in the world around them, and are expert at finding tiny creatures, plants and fungi. They know that earthworms have bristles, that only female spiders make webs, and how to improve boring situations like when an adult bumps into someone they know. Dozens of creatures and aspects of the natural world come under the microscope, from insects to fungi, seeds to bird droppings.

The Observologist by Giselle Clarkson. Photo / Supplied





10. The Art of Winning by Dan Carter (Penguin)

The All Blacks have made it to the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup ­– breaking millions of Irish hearts in the process – clearly having all read Dan Carter’s book on leadership, strength and resilience. On to the final!

“For me, a growth mindset is simply the idea that we believe we are capable of being better than we were yesterday, and that we strive to make that improvement each and every day, so that it becomes habit. It often seems to come naturally to us as children, but as we get older, we need a growth mindset just as much if we’re to constantly evolve and improve. If we’re at all serious about achieving our potential, then it’s absolutely vital. But without our childhood innocence, that natural learning curve we’re all on as children, it can be more challenging. We have to approach it in a more conscious, concerted way. So, when I walked off the pitch with that thought, I want to be an All Black great, I needed to also ask myself: Okay, so what does an All Black great do?”

The Art of Winning, by Dan Carter. Photo / Supplied

(Source: Nielsen Bookscan NZ – week ending October 14.)