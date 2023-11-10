Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

Top 10 best-selling New Zealand books: November 11th

By Mark Broatch
6 mins to read
Fungi of Aotearoa by Liv Sisson, Kāwai by Monty Soutar and Untouchable Girls by Jools & Lynda Topp. Photos / Supplied

Fungi of Aotearoa by Liv Sisson, Kāwai by Monty Soutar and Untouchable Girls by Jools & Lynda Topp. Photos / Supplied

1. Untouchable Girls by Jools & Lynda Topp (A&U)

Holding fast to the No 1 slot for the fourth week is the memoir of the beloved Topp Twins. As their interview with the Listener notes,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener