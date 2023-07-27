One of Them, by Shaneel Lal, The Art of Winning, by Dan Carter and Fungi of Aotearoa, by Liv Sisson. Photos / Supplied

1. The Art of Winning, by Dan Carter (Penguin)

A unique and inspiring deep dive into leadership, strength and resilience from one of sport’s true masters: All Black legend Dan Carter. Published on July 18, it has jumped to the number-one spot on its first week on sale.

“For me, a growth mindset is simply the idea that we believe we are capable of being better than we were yesterday, and that we strive to make that improvement each and every day, so that it becomes habit. It often seems to come naturally to us as children, but as we get older, we need a growth mindset just as much if we’re to constantly evolve and improve. If we’re at all serious about achieving our potential then it’s absolutely vital. But without our childhood innocence, that natural learning curve we’re all on as children, it can be more challenging. We have to approach it in a more conscious, concerted way. So, when I walked off the pitch with that thought, I want to be an All Black great, I needed to also ask myself: OK, so what does an All Black great do?”

The Art of Winning, by Dan Carter. Photo / Supplied

2. Pearl in a Whirl, by Catherine Robertson & Fifi Colston (Picture Puffin)

The true story of one cat’s wild adventures during Cyclone Gabrielle, by two of our best remains on the bestselling list. Money from each copy sold goes towards the recovery effort.

Pearl in a Whirl, by Catherine Robertson, with illustrations by Fifi Colston. Photo / Supplied

3. Head On, by Carl Hayman & Dylan Cleaver (HarperCollins)

Unsparingly honest memoir from a former All Black front-rower who suffers early-onset dementia, which he believes is the result of years of head-rattling collisions in the game also remains on the top list. Read Paul Thomas’s review of the book here.

Head on by Carl Hayman. Photo / Supplied

4. Whakawhetai: Gratitude, by Hira Nathan (A&U)

A gratitude journal that will also help you build your te reo Māori, published in February, moves up two spots on the list as Matariki celebrations end.

Whakawhetai: Gratitude, by Hira Nathan. Photo / Supplied

5. One of Them, by Shaneel Lal (A&U)

A memoir from the activist voted Young New Zealander of the Year, published July 11, makes it into the top list for the first time this week.

One of Them by Shaneel Lal. Photo / Supplied

6. This is ADHD, by Chanelle Moriah (A&U)

A practical guide to Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder remains in the top list after being published in May 30.

This Is ADHD, by Chanelle Moriah. Photo / Supplied

7. Matariki, by Gavin Bishop (Picture Puffin)

The bilingual board book for young ones that reveals the meaning behind each star in the Matariki cluster has dropped from first place since Matariki celebrations have ended.

Matariki, by Gavin Bishop. Photo / Supplied

8. Pet, by Catherine Chidgey (Te Herenga Waka University Press)

A literary thriller set in a Wellington Catholic intermediate school featuring the charismatic, mysterious, Corvette-driving Mrs Price is still in the top list, bumping up one spot from last week. “Utterly brilliant”, said our reviewer Kelly Ana Morey.

Pet by Catherine Chidgey. Photo / Supplied

9. Hairy Maclary from Donaldson’s Dairy, by Lynley Dodd (Puffin)

Sales of the classic zoom on – already at 11 million copies worldwide – this latest spike doubtlessly due to a 40th anniversary search for lookalikes for Hairy and his canine friends like Bottomley Potts and Hercules Morse.

Hairy Maclary from Donaldson's Dairy by Lynley Dodd. Photo / Supplied

10. Fungi of Aotearoa, by Liv Sisson (Penguin)

After reaching number five last week, the guide for foraging our fields and forests for mushroom morsels has dropped down to number 10.

Fungi of Aotearoa by Liv Sissons. Photo / Supplied

Source: Nielsen BookScan NZ – week ending July 22.