Top 10 best-selling New Zealand books: July 14

Pet, Whakawhetai Grattitude and Birnam Wood are NZ's top selling books. Photos / Supplied

1. Matariki, by Gavin Bishop (Picture Puffin)

And just in time for our newish national holiday, roaring up the charts is Gavin Bishop’s bilingual board book for young ones that reveals the meaning behind each star in the Matariki cluster.

Matariki, by Gavin Bishop. Photo / Supplied





2. Pearl in a Whirl, by Catherine Robertson & Fifi Colston (Picture Puffin)

The true story of one cat’s wild adventures during Cyclone Gabrielle, by two of our best. Money from each copy sold goes towards the recovery effort.

Pearl in a Whirl, by Catherine Robertson, with illustrations by Fifi Colston. Photo / Supplied





3. Matariki Around the World, by Miriama Kamo & Rangi Mātāmua & Isabel Joy Te Aho-White (Scholastic)

Stories for young people from here and elsewhere about the constellation we know and celebrate as Matariki.

Matariki Around the World, by Miriama Kamo & Rangi Mātāmua, with illustrations by Isabel Joy Te Aho-White. Photo / Supplied





4. Head On, by Carl Hayman & Dylan Cleaver (HarperCollins)

Unsparingly honest memoir from a former All Black front-rower who suffers early-onset dementia, he believes the result of years of head-rattling collisions in the game. Paul Thomas’s review of the book has been well-read on the website this week.

Read the Listener’s review here.

Head on by Carl Hayman. Photo / Supplied





5. This is ADHD, by Chanelle Moriah (A&U)

Practical guide to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder for those with the condition and the people around them.

This Is ADHD, by Chanelle Moriah. Photo / Supplied





6. Pet, by Catherine Chidgey (Te Herenga Waka University Press)

Literary thriller set in a Wellington Catholic intermediate school featuring the charismatic, mysterious, Corvette-driving Mrs Price. “Utterly brilliant”, said our reviewer Kelly Ana Morey.

Read the Listener’s review here.

Pet by Catherine Chidgey. Photo / Supplied





7. My Matariki Stories: Aku Paki Matariki, by Kat Quin & Miriama Kamo & Contributors (Scholastic)

And yet another out for the Māori new year, this one features three bilingual stories in a nifty kete gift bag.

My Matariki Stories (Aku Paki Matariki) By Kat Quin, Miriama Kamo and contributors. Photo / Supplied





8. Whakawhetai: Gratitude, by Hira Nathan (A&U)

A gratitude journal that will also help you build your te reo Māori.

Whakawhetai: Gratitude, by Hira Nathan. Photo / Supplied





9. Birnam Wood, by Eleanor Catton (Te Herenga Waka University Press)

And the Booker winner’s literary thriller, with its conniving billionaire, gullible greenies and incendiary ending, breaks back into the top 10.

Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton. Photo / Supplied





10. Hairy Maclary from Donaldson’s Dairy, by Lynley Dodd (Puffin)

Sales of the classic zoom on – already at 11 million copies worldwide – this latest spike doubtlessly due to a 40th anniversary search for lookalikes for Hairy and his canine friends like Bottomley Potts and Hercules Morse.

Hairy Maclary from Donaldson's Dairy by Lynley Dodd. Photo / Supplied

(Source: Nielsen Bookscan NZ - week ending July 8)