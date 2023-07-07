Pearl in a Whirl, Head On and This is ADHD are NZ's top selling books. Photos / Supplied
1. Pearl in a Whirl, by Catherine Robertson, with illustrations by Fifi Colston (Picture Puffin)
The true story of one cat’s wild adventures during Cyclone Gabrielle, by two of our best. Money from each copysold goes towards the recovery effort.
2. Head On, by Carl Hayman & Dylan Cleaver (HarperCollins)
Unsparingly honest memoir from a former All Black front-rower who suffers early-onset dementia, which he believes is the result of years of head-rattling collisions in the game. Read the Listener’s review here.
3. This Is ADHD, by Chanelle Moriah (A&U)
A practical guide to Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder for those with the condition and the people around them.
4. Whakawhetai: Gratitude, by Hira Nathan (A&U)
A gratitude journal that will also help you build your te reo Māori.
5. Matariki, by Gavin Bishop (Picture Puffin)
A bilingual board book for young ones reveals the meaning behind each star in the Matariki cluster, from one of our top children’s authors.
6. Pet, by Catherine Chidgey (THWUP)
A literary thriller set in a Wellington Catholic intermediate school featuring the charismatic, mysterious, Corvette-driving Mrs Price. Read the Listener’s review here.