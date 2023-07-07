Pearl in a Whirl, Head On and This is ADHD are NZ's top selling books. Photos / Supplied

1. Pearl in a Whirl, by Catherine Robertson, with illustrations by Fifi Colston (Picture Puffin)

The true story of one cat’s wild adventures during Cyclone Gabrielle, by two of our best. Money from each copy sold goes towards the recovery effort.

Pearl in a Whirl, by Catherine Robertson, with illustrations by Fifi Colston. Photo / Supplied





2. Head On, by Carl Hayman & Dylan Cleaver (HarperCollins)

Unsparingly honest memoir from a former All Black front-rower who suffers early-onset dementia, which he believes is the result of years of head-rattling collisions in the game. Read the Listener’s review here.

Head On: Rugby, Dementia and the Hidden cost of success, by Carl Hayman. Photo / Supplied

3. This Is ADHD, by Chanelle Moriah (A&U)

A practical guide to Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder for those with the condition and the people around them.

This Is ADHD, by Chanelle Moriah. Photo / Supplied





4. Whakawhetai: Gratitude, by Hira Nathan (A&U)

A gratitude journal that will also help you build your te reo Māori.

Whakawhetai: Gratitude, by Hira Nathan. Photo / Supplied

5. Matariki, by Gavin Bishop (Picture Puffin)

A bilingual board book for young ones reveals the meaning behind each star in the Matariki cluster, from one of our top children’s authors.

Matariki, by Gavin Bishop. Photo / Supplied

6. Pet, by Catherine Chidgey (THWUP)

A literary thriller set in a Wellington Catholic intermediate school featuring the charismatic, mysterious, Corvette-driving Mrs Price. Read the Listener’s review here.

Kelly Ana Morey describes Catherine Chidgey's new novel as "utterly brilliant". Photo / Supplied

7. Rings on Water, by Madeleine Eskedahl (Matheson Bay Press)

The second in a planned crime trilogy uncovers drugs and deaths in the sleepy surroundings of Matakana.

Rings on Water, by Madeleine Eskedahl. Photo / Supplied

8. Aroha, by Hinemoa Elder (Penguin)

The wisdom of Māori proverbs is still in the bestseller lists three years later.

Aroha, by Hinemoa Elder. Photo / Supplied

9. The Axeman’s Carnival, by Catherine Chidgey (THWUP)

Ockham award-winning rural drama set on an isolated Central Otago sheep farm, featuring Marnie, her over-possessive husband, Rob, and Tama the talking magpie.

The Axeman’s Carnival, by Catherine Chidgey. Photo / Supplied

10. Matariki Around the World, by Miriama Kamo & Rangi Mātāmua, with illustrations by Isabel Joy Te Aho-White (Scholastic)

Stories for young people from here and elsewhere about the constellation we know and celebrate as Matariki.

Matariki Around the World, by Miriama Kamo & Rangi Mātāmua, with illustrations by Isabel Joy Te Aho-White. Photo / Supplied

(Source: Nielsen Bookscan NZ - week ending July 1)