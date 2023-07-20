Top 10 best-selling New Zealand books this week

Matariki by Gavin Bishop, Pet by Catherine Chudgey and Fungi of Aotearoa by Liv Sisson. Photos / Supplied

1. Matariki, by Gavin Bishop (Picture Puffin)

Topping the charts is Gavin Bishop’s bilingual board book for young ones that reveals the meaning behind each star in the Matariki cluster.

Matariki, by Gavin Bishop. Photo / Supplied





2. Pearl in a Whirl, by Catherine Robertson & Fifi Colston (Picture Puffin)

The true story of one cat’s wild adventures during Cyclone Gabrielle, by two of our best. Money from each copy sold goes towards the recovery effort.

Pearl in a Whirl, by Catherine Robertson, with illustrations by Fifi Colston. Photo / Supplied





3. Matariki Around the World, by Miriama Kamo & Rangi Mātāmua & Isabel Joy Te Aho-White (Scholastic)

Stories for young people from here and elsewhere about the constellation we know and celebrate as Matariki.

Matariki Around the World, by Miriama Kamo & Rangi Mātāmua, with illustrations by Isabel Joy Te Aho-White. Photo / Supplied





4. Head On, by Carl Hayman & Dylan Cleaver (HarperCollins)

Unsparingly honest memoir from a former All Black front-rower who suffers early-onset dementia, which he believes is the result of years of head-rattling collisions in the game. Read Paul Thomas’s review of the book here.

Head on by Carl Hayman. Photo / Supplied





5. Fungi of Aotearoa, by Liv Sisson (Penguin)

Foraging our fields and forests for mushroom morsels.

Fungi of Aotearoa by Liv Sissons. Photo / Supplied





6. Whakawhetai: Gratitude, by Hira Nathan (A&U)

A gratitude journal that will also help you build your te reo Māori.

Whakawhetai: Gratitude, by Hira Nathan. Photo / Supplied





7. My Matariki Stories: Aku Paki Matariki, by Kat Quin & Miriama Kamo & Co (Scholastic)

And yet another out for the Māori new year, this one features three bilingual stories in a nifty kete gift bag.

My Matariki Stories (Aku Paki Matariki) By Kat Quin, Miriama Kamo and contributors. Photo / Supplied





8. This is ADHD, by Chanelle Moriah (A&U)

A practical guide to Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder for those with the condition and the people around them.

This Is ADHD, by Chanelle Moriah. Photo / Supplied

9. Pet, by Catherine Chidgey (Te Herenga Waka University Press)

A literary thriller set in a Wellington Catholic intermediate school featuring the charismatic, mysterious, Corvette-driving Mrs Price. “Utterly brilliant”, said our reviewer Kelly Ana Morey.

Pet by Catherine Chidgey. Photo / Supplied

10. Hairy Maclary from Donaldson’s Dairy, by Lynley Dodd (Puffin)

Sales of the classic zoom on – already at 11 million copies worldwide – this latest spike doubtlessly due to a 40th anniversary search for lookalikes for Hairy and his canine friends like Bottomley Potts and Hercules Morse.

Hairy Maclary from Donaldson's Dairy by Lynley Dodd. Photo / Supplied

Source Nielsen BookScan NZ – week ending July 15