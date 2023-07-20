Top 10 best-selling New Zealand books this week

Matariki by Gavin Bishop, Pet by Catherine Chudgey and Fungi of Aotearoa by Liv Sisson. Photos / Supplied
1.Matariki, by Gavin Bishop (Picture Puffin)
Topping the charts is Gavin Bishop’s bilingual board book for young ones that reveals the meaning behind each star in the Matariki cluster.
2. Pearl in aWhirl, by Catherine Robertson & Fifi Colston (Picture Puffin)
The true story of one cat’s wild adventures during Cyclone Gabrielle, by two of our best. Money from each copy sold goes towards the recovery effort.
3.Matariki Around the World, by Miriama Kamo & Rangi Mātāmua & Isabel Joy Te Aho-White (Scholastic)
Stories for young people from here and elsewhere about the constellation we know and celebrate as Matariki.
4.Head On, by Carl Hayman & Dylan Cleaver (HarperCollins)
Unsparingly honest memoir from a former All Black front-rower who suffers early-onset dementia, which he believes is the result of years of head-rattling collisions in the game. Read Paul Thomas’s review of the book here.
5.Fungi of Aotearoa, by Liv Sisson (Penguin)
Foraging our fields and forests for mushroom morsels.
6.Whakawhetai: Gratitude, by Hira Nathan (A&U)
A gratitude journal that will also help you build your te reo Māori.
7.My Matariki Stories: Aku Paki Matariki, by Kat Quin & Miriama Kamo & Co (Scholastic)
And yet another out for the Māori new year, this one features three bilingual stories in a nifty kete gift bag.
8. This is ADHD, by Chanelle Moriah (A&U)
A practical guide to Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder for those with the condition and the people around them.
9. Pet, by Catherine Chidgey (Te Herenga Waka University Press)
A literary thriller set in a Wellington Catholic intermediate school featuring the charismatic, mysterious, Corvette-driving Mrs Price. “Utterly brilliant”, said our reviewer Kelly Ana Morey.
10. Hairy Maclary from Donaldson’s Dairy, by Lynley Dodd (Puffin)
Sales of the classic zoom on – already at 11 million copies worldwide – this latest spike doubtlessly due to a 40th anniversary search for lookalikes for Hairy and his canine friends like Bottomley Potts and Hercules Morse.