Home / The Listener / Reviews

Three new crime books to cosy up with this weekend

By Craig Sisterson
New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

The new crime novels Craig Sisterson has been reading. Photos / Supplied

The new crime novels Craig Sisterson has been reading. Photos / Supplied

Review by Craig Sisterson

The Girl in Cell A

by Vaseem Khan (Hodder & Stoughton, $37.99)

Forensics found close to the body pointed to her alone: fingerprints on the shotgun, gunshot residue. There’s plenty of motive given events of that day, and her whole life. It’s no surprise that Orianna Negi was convicted of

Save

