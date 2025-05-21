Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Book of the day: Speak To Me Of Home by Jeanine Cummins

By Sue Reidy
New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Jeanine Cummins new book is one to be savoured on its own terms. Photo / Supplied

Jeanine Cummins new book is one to be savoured on its own terms. Photo / Supplied

Seven years on from American Dirt, her page-turning novel telling the story of a Mexican mother and her son fleeing for their lives to the US after a cartel-inflicted family tragedy, Jeanine Cummins delivers a quite different tale. Fans of American Dirt, of which there are many, despite an outcry

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener