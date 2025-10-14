Listener
Home / The Listener / Books

The Hewitson Profile: Elspeth Sandys

Michele Hewitson
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
11 mins to read

The Hewitson Profile: Elspeth Sandys
Elspeth Sandys, pictured in her Wellington home, seems quite normal: “Yeah, I think I fool people most of the time.” Photo / Hagen Hopkins

When the novelist, memoirist and playwright Elspeth Sandys was younger, she used to tell “great big whoppers”. Which is another way of describing the making up of stories. She is still making up stories because that, obviously, is what writers do.

Her latest book, A Gap in Nature, is a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save