Listener
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

The Hewitson Profile: The doctor who beat the odds to ease pain for NZ’s dying children

Michele Hewitson
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
9 mins to read

The Hewitson Profile: The doctor who beat the odds to ease pain for NZ’s dying children
After a childhood of violence and broken dreams, Amanda Evans has forged a career making a huge difference to the lives of dying children. She is one of only two palliative-care specialists for children in NZ. Photo / Hagen Hopkins

She was going to be a gymnast. She was eyeing Commonwealth Games selection until she hurt her arm. Then she was going to be “a famous actress”. Until she realised she wasn’t. She was a DJ, with dreadlocks and a bindi, and a radio host on bFM and George. She

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save