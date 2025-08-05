Listener

The Hewitson Profile: Shirley Horrocks

Anchored: Shirley Horrocks in her office, while Don McGlashan enjoys a cuppa on screen. Photo / Tony Nyberg

Shirley Horrocks’ documentary about musician Don McGlashan is set to hit the big screen. It’s the latest in her long career of telling tales of creative and inspirational Kiwis.

Documentary-maker Shirley Horrocks tells other people’s stories. More accurately, she wants the person she is making a documentary about to

