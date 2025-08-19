Listener

The Hewitson Profile: Sam “The Trap Man” Gibson

Michele Hewitson
Everyone has a role to play: Sam Gibson says diversity is as important in communities as it is in the forest. Photo / Alistair Guthrie

On Sam “Trap Man” Gibson’s Instagram page is a picture of him signing autographs at the 2024 launch of his book. It is called Sam the Trap Man: Cracking Yarns and Tall Tales from the Bush. It has proved to be popular. It was in the top 10 NZ non-fiction

