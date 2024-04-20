Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Run for your life: The story of the Kiwi family who fled Putin’s Russia

5 mins to read
Author Sue Williams: "Their day-to-day battle for survival completely captivated me, and I really wanted to write their story". Photo / supplied

Author Sue Williams: "Their day-to-day battle for survival completely captivated me, and I really wanted to write their story". Photo / supplied

When author and journalist Sue Williams heard about a little family who had hidden out in one of the wildest, most remote areas of Australia to evade a group of Russians hunting them down, she

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener