Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

Book takes: Women are integral to NZ’s mountaineering history

By Dionne Christian
5 mins to read
Trish McCormack's fourth novel McCormack was partly inspired by a meeting with a real-life legendary South Island mountaineer. Photo / Supplied

Trish McCormack's fourth novel McCormack was partly inspired by a meeting with a real-life legendary South Island mountaineer. Photo / Supplied

Wellington archivist and former journalist Trish McCormack describes Franz Josef as her childhood playground where she spent her days “scrambling over the ice in hob-nailed boots learning climbing techniques from my father, a guide”.

Fired

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener