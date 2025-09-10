Listener

Rhythm & spines: Literary festivals go rock ‘n’ roll

By David Cohen
New Zealand Listener·
11 mins to read

Rhythm & spines: Literary festivals go rock ‘n’ roll
Talkfest: The week-long Borris festival in County Carlow makes full use of the 18th century Borris House and its 260ha gardens and woodlands. Photo / Supplied

Ireland’s plethora of literary luminaries has given birth to new ways of celebrating books, not least a three-day gathering that goes well beyond writers.

It’s the middle of the day in rural Ireland and I’m enjoying an unlikely cup of tea with longtime Radiohead – and lately Nick Cave and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save