Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Jane Clifton: AI confuses O’Tooles, with funny but ominous consequences

Jane Clifton
By
Columnist·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Peter O'Toole. Or Fintan. Possibly. Photo / Getty Images

Peter O'Toole. Or Fintan. Possibly. Photo / Getty Images

Jane Clifton
Opinion by Jane Clifton
Jane Clifton is a columnist for the NZ Listener
Learn more

Neil Diamond seemed to anticipate today’s deep-fake identity crisis more than 50 years ago, with his anthem about the futility of self-assertion, I Am... I Said.

While back then no one was listening, “not even the chair”, Denmark has finally paid attention, becoming the first country to give citizens ownership

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save