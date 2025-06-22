Advertisement
Law & society: A proposed curb on deepfake AI is a necessary step

David Harvey
Act MP Laura McClure showing an AI generated deepfake nude photo of herself in Parliament. Photo / Supplied

David Harvey
Opinion by David Harvey
David Harvey is a retired district court judge
The rise of deepfake technology has sparked debate in New Zealand over whether existing legislation, particularly the Harmful Digital Communications Act 2015 (HDCA), is sufficient to address the harms caused by AI-generated content.

Act MP Laura McClure has introduced the Deepfake Digital Harm and Exploitation Bill, a private member’s

