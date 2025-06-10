Advertisement
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Law & Society: Retroactive laws, real-time consequences

David Harvey
By
Law & society columnist·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

David Harvey: "Citizens lose confidence in the fairness and integrity of the legal system when laws can be changed after the fact to alter rights and obligations." Photo / Getty Images

David Harvey: "Citizens lose confidence in the fairness and integrity of the legal system when laws can be changed after the fact to alter rights and obligations." Photo / Getty Images

David Harvey
Opinion by David Harvey
David Harvey is a retired district court judge
Learn more

The courts and judges have come in for criticism of late. Roger Partridge of the New Zealand Initiative was critical late last year of recent decisions of the Supreme Court in a lengthy paper entitled “Who makes the law?” – the obvious answer being Parliament.

New Zealand First MP Shane

Save

