Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

Review: Kiley Reid’s intricate, wide-ranging new campus novel

By Melanie Kwang
4 mins to read
"They are ignorant and intelligent, juvenile and sincere, but, above all else, undeniably charismatic." Photo / Supplied

"They are ignorant and intelligent, juvenile and sincere, but, above all else, undeniably charismatic." Photo / Supplied

Come and Get It is an intricate campus novel that intersects class, race, desire and indiscretion. Featuring an ensemble of young women, Kiley Reid’s follow-up to the Booker-longlisted Such a Fun Age unfolds from several

Latest from The Listener