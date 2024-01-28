Advertisement
Meet the bright new stars of NZ fiction

By Mark Broatch
5 mins to read
Mark Broatch checks out five promising titles from first-time novelists.

Freddie Gillies’ previous book was The Big Bike Trip, an account of a bicycle tour from Indonesia to England he took with friends in 2017.

