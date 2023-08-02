Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Review: Colin Walsh’s debut novel Kala so much more than a small-town thriller

By Stephanie Johnson
3 mins to read
Colin Walsh's new novel, Kala, heralds an extraordinary talent. Photo / Supplied

Colin Walsh's new novel, Kala, heralds an extraordinary talent. Photo / Supplied

The current crop of younger Irish writers is stellar. Audrey Magee, still in her forties, drew readers worldwide with her fable-like story of insular violence in The Colony; Claire Keegan’s novellas and short stories are

Latest from The Listener