Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Review: Debut Kiwi thriller delivers a surprise twist

Greg Fleming
By
3 mins to read
The Runaway Man by Kelley Tantau. Photo / Supplied

The Runaway Man by Kelley Tantau. Photo / Supplied

The runaway man of the title is a seemingly mild-mannered med student, Nick Greene, who disappears from campus one day with just a backpack.

The mystery in this Paeroa-based author’s debut thriller isn’t where he

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener