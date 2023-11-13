Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

Booker longlister Anna Smaill: “If we think too hard about our impending death, we are not going to just get up and go to the shops”

By Sally Blundell
9 mins to read
Anna Smaill: "Our brains are creating a fantasy a lot of the time." Photo / Hagen Hopkins

Anna Smaill: "Our brains are creating a fantasy a lot of the time." Photo / Hagen Hopkins

In a park in Tokyo, a young man in a cheap black suit props one side of a plastic crate on to a stick to which a string is tied. Leading to the crate is

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener