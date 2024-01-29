Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

Review: Exploration of noise will open minds to the world of sounds in nature and beyond

By Mark Fryer
5 mins to read
A Book of Noises by Caspar Henderson (University of Chicago Press/Granta, $39.99). Photos / Supplied

A Book of Noises by Caspar Henderson (University of Chicago Press/Granta, $39.99). Photos / Supplied

Birds do it, especially in spring, bees do it, more or less incessantly, whales do it, sometimes over vast distances, and humans do it, too, some more melodiously than others.

In fact, read this book

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener