Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

Why I made: How a miscarriage led to a law change and a literary turning point

7 mins to read
Many paths to follow Photo / Supplied

Many paths to follow Photo / Supplied

Kathryn van Beek wears many hats.

She’s a short story writer and a playwright. She has written and illustrated children’s books about her cat Bruce, and has been a bassist and singer-songwriter in bands. Van

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener