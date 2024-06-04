Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Nuclear war is unimaginable – but US author wants us to try

By Jenny Nicholls
6 mins to read
Gone in 72 minutes: Writer Anne Jacobson outlines a nuclear war scenario that sees our world destroyed in little more than one hour. Photo / Getty Images

Gone in 72 minutes: Writer Anne Jacobson outlines a nuclear war scenario that sees our world destroyed in little more than one hour. Photo / Getty Images

Book review: Day in and day out, the American Secret Service trains its staff for nuclear war. If it ever happens, they will be more prepared than the president, who in Annie Jacobsen’s terrifyingly realistic

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener