Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Buckley: The Life and the Revolution That Changed America by Sam Tanenhaus

By Henry Cooke
New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Shifting views on race: William F Buckley at a Martin Luther King rally in 1967. Photo / Getty Images

Shifting views on race: William F Buckley at a Martin Luther King rally in 1967. Photo / Getty Images

There was a time not so long ago when the Republican right in America flirted with extinction.

Democrats won every presidential election bar two from 1932 to 1964, using their dominance to build a “New Deal” in the 1930s and 1940s and a “Great Society” in the 1960s. The party’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save