Listener
Reviews
Book of the Day: What We Can Know by Ian McEwan

Review by
New Zealand Listener
7 mins to read

Ian McEwan: His skills are evident but What We Can Know stretches credulity and is in the author’s familiar dark tone. Photos / Supplied

The year is 2119, probably 100 years beyond when the novel was being written. The narrator, Thomas Metcalfe, an academic historian, is looking back to the period from 1990 to 2030 when a much-admired poet, Francis Blundy, is known to have written a long poem addressed to his wife Vivien

