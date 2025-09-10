Advertisement
Book of the day: The Book of Lost Hours by Hayley Gelfuso

By Lucy Black
Hayley Gelfuso: Packs a lot in. Photos / Supplied

‘Have you ever heard the saying that time is a construct?” “Yes, of course.”

“Well, what if it isn’t just a construct? What if we constructed it?”

Time travel is a tricky concept for authors to tackle, but done well, as in recent novels such as like Kaliane Bradley’s The and Solvej Balle’s On The Calculation of Volume, it’s a potent means to explore ideas and history. Most of us imagine ourselves in faraway times, meeting our ancestors, or journeying back through our lifetime and changing our most regretful decisions. In her debut novel, US writer Hayley Gelfuso presents a world in which a select few do hold this power.

