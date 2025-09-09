Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Book of the day: Pastoral Care by John Prins

Mark Broatch
By
Books Editor·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

John Prins: Fresh settings and fully formed characters. Photos / Supplied

John Prins: Fresh settings and fully formed characters. Photos / Supplied

Pastoral Care, the second in a new story-collection series from Landfall Tauraka and the University of Otago Press, is an accomplished debut. Auckland writer John Prins offers fully formed characters in lively and often tragi-comic stories that explore, among other things, contemporary Pākehā dislocation.

In the Covid-era opening story,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save