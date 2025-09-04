Advertisement
Listener

A fan of Agatha Christie novels? These two new books are worthy adversaries

By Craig Sisterson
New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Agatha Christie's worthy successors. Images / Supplied

Review by Craig Sisterson

Five Found Dead

By Sulari Gentill (Poisoned Pen Press, $39.99)

Thanks to Agatha Christie’s iconic 1934 novel, the words Orient Express have for almost a century symbolised not only luxury travel across Europe but baffling murder. A mere mention can’t help but conjure images of a moustachioed Belgian sleuth.

Though

