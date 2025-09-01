Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Book of the day: Watching Over Her by Jean-Baptiste Andrea

New Zealand Listener
5 mins to read

Jean-Baptiste Andrea: Filmic account occasionally lacking depth of field. Photos / Supplied

Jean-Baptiste Andrea: Filmic account occasionally lacking depth of field. Photos / Supplied

With four films and five novels to his name, it is the latter that have earned Jean-Baptiste Andrea the highest accolades. Watching Over Her is his most successful, published in France in 2023 and scooping the prestigious Prix Goncourt.

The novel opens in 1986 with the elderly Michelangelo “Mimo” Vitaliani

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save