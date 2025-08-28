Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Book of the day: Dust by Michael Brissenden

By Greg Fleming
New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Michael Brissenden: Delivers a tense, action-packed finale. Photo / Supplied

Michael Brissenden: Delivers a tense, action-packed finale. Photo / Supplied

Australian author Michael Brissenden joins a long line of celebrated crime writers – Michael Connelly, Patricia Cornwall, Steig Larsson and Brissenden’s hugely successful compatriots Chris Hammer and Jane Harper among them – who got their start in journalism.

Brissenden spent decades as a foreign correspondent for the ABC, then worked

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save