Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Book of the day: Hooked by Fiona Sussman

By David Hill
New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Fiona Sussman: Scattering red herrings, white lies and black deeds. Photo / Supplied

Fiona Sussman: Scattering red herrings, white lies and black deeds. Photo / Supplied

Review by David Hill

I still think our finest fiction writer of crime – which is not the same as crime fiction writer – was Maurice Gee. See Loving Ways, In My Father’s Den, Access Road, Going West, Blindsight, Meg and – of course – Crime Story. Gee’s masterly studies of apparently conventional Kiwi

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save