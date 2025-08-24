Advertisement
Book of the day: Empathy by Bryan Walpert

By Josie Shapiro
New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

In his latest novel, Kiwi author Bryan Walpert is interested in secrets, control and our inability to truly communicate with others. Photo / Michael Krzanich

Review by Josie Shapiro

Bryan Walpert’s previous novel, the brilliant time-travel love story Entanglement, was shortlisted for the fiction prize at the 2022 Ockham NZ Book Awards. His latest treads different ground but works in a similar style: erudite prose untangling deeply intelligent ideas, with the bonus of carefully drawn characters.

Empathy opens with

