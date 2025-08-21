Advertisement
Listener

Aotearoa is a nation of poets, and today we celebrate them

New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read

Ōtepoti Dunedin poet Emma Neale with her National Poetry Day contribution. Photo / Danny Baillie

Every August, something vibrant stirs across Aotearoa. Chalked verses bloom on pavements, poems appear on billboards, teenagers take the mic in crowded school halls, and stacks of poetry books are freshly displayed in libraries and bookstores, inviting readers to step inside their pages.

This is Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day

