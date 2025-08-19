Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Book of the day: The Birds Began to Sing by Jeffrey Buchanan

By David Herkt
New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Jeffrey Buchanan: should be commended for his romping survey of a repressed era. Photos / Supplied

Jeffrey Buchanan: should be commended for his romping survey of a repressed era. Photos / Supplied

Review by David Herkt

New Plymouth, 1968. Beneath the surface of the small coastal city in Taranaki, there is a hidden world. Godfrey Barnham, “nearly fifteen”, son of the owners of the Balmoral Hotel, reader of detective stories, movie-goer, Catholic high school attendee, mower of lawns, is on the edge of sexual discoveries –

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save