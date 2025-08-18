Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

The self-help industry is booming, but just how effective are all those books?

Marc Wilson
By
Psychology writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Given the number of self-help books available, research can answer the question “what makes an effective self-help bestseller?” Photo / Getty Images

Given the number of self-help books available, research can answer the question “what makes an effective self-help bestseller?” Photo / Getty Images

This book is not the answer.” So opens Wellington clinical psychologist Ben Sedley’s third book (or fourth, if you count his PhD thesis), Holding the Heavy Stuff, launched in early August at Wellington’s Unity Books.

I quite like that opening, though the same may not be true for anyone who

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save