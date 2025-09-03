Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Book of the day: Strange Houses by Uketsu

Greg Fleming
By
New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Uketsu: Risks being too clever but compelling to the end. Photo / Getty Images

Uketsu: Risks being too clever but compelling to the end. Photo / Getty Images

Greg Fleming
Review by Greg Fleming
Greg Fleming is editor of Plus and Venue magazines.
Learn more

Uketsu, whose true identity remains a mystery, is a crime-writing sensation in Japan. His work blends eerie narratives with elements of horror and social commentary. He has 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube where he posts surreal videos and macabre puzzles wearing a full-face white papier-mâché mask.

Although there are plenty

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save