Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Reviews
Home / The Listener / Reviews

To the confessional: Three new collections from Kiwi poets

Review by
Nicholas Reid
New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Emotional and real: These collections are out now. Images / Supplied

Emotional and real: These collections are out now. Images / Supplied

It’s What He Would’ve Wanted

By Nick Ascroft (Te Herenga Waka University Press, $25)

Nick Ascroft continues to be a master of irony. Certainly he makes fun of some current foolish fashions in his poems Dress Code and Opulence, and his Bad Cookbooks puts together 44 one-liners about revolting

Save