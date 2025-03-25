Advertisement
Book of the day: Waste Wars by Alexander Clapp

Trash towns are a consequence of the multibillion-dollar industry that revolves around buying, selling, shipping and disposing of all the stuff we don’t want any more. In Accra, Ghana' capital, “burner boys” play a vital role tearing apart imported cellphones, computers, televisions, washing machines and other electronic devices. Photo / Getty Images

If you’re the sort of person who dutifully checks plastic recycling codes, rinses glass containers before putting them in the appropriate bin and flattens your empty tin cans, you might want to spare a thought for the village of Gedangrowo in East Java, Indonesia.

Gedangrowo’s business is garbage ‒ hectares

