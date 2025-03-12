Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Book of the day: Chameleon by Robert Dessaix

By David Herkt
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Robert Dessaix: A slow-motion journey in self-discovery that still leaves us wondering. Photos / supplied

Robert Dessaix: A slow-motion journey in self-discovery that still leaves us wondering. Photos / supplied

It has been clear for a long time that the late works of any artist differ from those of the rest of their career. There is a freedom from the necessities of form. A desire to shuck off tradition also mingles with an ability to use and enjoy a particular

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener