Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Book of the day: 1985 by Dominic Hoey

By Sam Finnemore
New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Dominic Hoey: Explores how talent can be stymied by time and circumstance to create a future NZ classic. Photos / Supplied / Andi Crown

Dominic Hoey: Explores how talent can be stymied by time and circumstance to create a future NZ classic. Photos / Supplied / Andi Crown

Young Obi lives in a decrepit villa at the lowest, flood-prone point of Crummer Rd, in Auckland’s Grey Lynn, with his teenage sister, hard-drinking father and chronically ill mother. He’s blessed, or cursed, with a hunger for escape and adventure that video games only partly satisfy – and the arrival

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener