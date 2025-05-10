Home / The Listener / Books

What to know before the Ockham Book Awards are announced next week

New Zealand Listener
9 mins to read

Wednesday is the biggest night of the literary year, when the winners of New Zealand’s most prestigious book awards – the Ockhams – are announced. Here’s our handy guide to the nominees – and what we said about them at the time.

Fiction

The big-money prize at the awards. The winner of the Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction – named for the generous Tauranga radiologist who died in 2022 – will collect $65,000.

Previous winners include (pictured above)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener