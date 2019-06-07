Wellness has taken centrestage across the country and a mega strike by primary and secondary teachers has brought to light the wellbeing of teachers. Workload, salaries and classroom sizes have been adding mounting pressures on high school teachers, but others are finding their recharge button together.

Half-price Fitbits, smoothie making competitions, puzzle corners and a time-out zone are how one Rotorua school is caring for teachers amid the education crisis.

For the staff and by the staff, Rotorua Girls' High School (RGHS) teachers have taken their wellbeing into their own hands with a wellness committee.

The committee was suggested to

