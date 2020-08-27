Potential borrowers are using Te Puke Toy Library even before they are born.

Hāpai Mama - a not for profit antenatal programme - is now run from the toy library in Stock Rd, with the organisation also running a parenting programme for parents of newborns.

Hāpai Mama has been running for around four years and was previously held at EmpowermentNZ.

''Their hub was an awesome centre to be working out of, but they just got too busy for us really,'' says programme manager Waikamania Thompson.

The call was put out for a new place to run the programme from.

''We were actually inundated with offers,'' she says. ''Te Puke Toy Library lines up for us better- it is a facility that is for families and they are looking for more community engagement, so it was really just a win-win situation.''

She says the new home is also in Te Puke - something that was important - and it introduces would-be mums to the concept of a toy library.

''We originally started with Hāpai Mama which is an antenatal programme that is kaupapa Māori based, but we started to get interest from mums who had been on our programme to have a follow-up programme.

''They were saying 'do we have to be pregnant to come?' and we said ' yes' - but we saw there was a demand for a [post-birth] programme so we started the Love Parenting programme for about the first year of baby's life - because no baby comes with a manual.''

Waikamania says programmes help mums and dads and whānau.

''So everyone who is in the environment that our babies are going to be brought up in - we are there helping, alongside them.''

All programmes are free and open to anyone.

''We want to ensure people from all walks of life can come to our programmes. Irrespective of age or ethnicity, everybody's welcome.''

Toy library treasurer Ann Treadgold says one of the benefits of having the programmes run at the toy library is the introduction of young parents to the toy library service.

''It's really making people more aware of the toy library which is wonderful and also they are helping us a little bit towards costs,'' she says.

''It also gives the building more energy because it's being used more - it feels better somehow and it's making it more of a community space.''